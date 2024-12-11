Amritsar, December 11: The Amritsar Court on Wednesday extended the remand of Narain Singh Chaura by three days in connection with the alleged assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises on December 4, police said.

Chaura, who was produced before the court on Wednesday, is being held in connection with the attack on Badal. ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Jaspal Singh said, "Narain Singh Chaura was produced in court today. The judge has sent him on a 3-day remand after hearing arguments from both sides. We have received the CCTV footage. The investigation is ongoing." Who Is Narain Singh Chaura? Know All About the Attacker Caught After Firing at Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple.

"You will be informed about the update regarding the investigation," he said.

On December 4, an assassination attempt was made on Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises. Despite the attack, Badal resumed his religious duties and performed 'seva' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, under heavy security. SAD leaders had criticised the Punjab government over the recent attack on party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding immediate action against the accused. Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked: Man Opens Fire at Akali Dal Leader at Entrance of Golden Temple in Amritsar, Taken Into Custody.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the incident, saying, "This attack took place in the most sacred site of our religion. Why is the accused not being arrested?" Daljit Singh Cheema had accused the investigation of bias, stating, "The investigative officers are seen roaming around with a history-sheeter. Those who need to be investigated themselves, are investigating this matter. There is absolutely no law and order in Punjab."

