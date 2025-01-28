New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Tuesday slammed the BJP government, claiming that its policies have burdened the middle class with high taxes while diverting taxpayer money to select industrialists.

Kakkar argued that tax revenue should be used to build essential services like schools, healthcare, and transportation, rather than benefiting a few wealthy individuals.

"I feel like today, there is a fight of two different ideologies in the country. One is, BJP has levied tax on middle-class men over everything, they have broken the middle-class people by making them pay taxes. If you are earning Rs 10 lakhs, you are paying Rs 5 lakhs as taxes. So what should be done with that tax money? Good schools must be constructed, you should get free drinking water, education, health care and bus travel, but the BJP has diverted tax payer's money towards few selected industrialists," the AAP spokesperson said.

She further stated that on the other side there is Arvind Kejriwal's model in which there is saving of Rs 25,000 every month.

"People get free electricity, free water, women get free ride, senior citizens get free travel to holy places, If AAP wins women would get Rs 2,100 per month, there is 'Sanjivni scheme' for elderly. From such schemes people can save upto Rs 25,000 in a month. The election is between these two ideologies. We support tax payers money should be given back to them," she added.

Earlier reiterating his demands to waive off the loans of farmers and the middle class, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a new law to prohibit the waiver of loans given to rich billionaires.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that if the loan waivers of the billionaires are "stopped", then the income tax and GST rates on several items can be halved.

"I have two requests to the Prime Minister - Now in this country, the loans of any rich billionaire will not be forgiven, a law should be made for this. This is a big scandal. If loans are to be forgiven, then loans of the middle class should be forgiven. Everyone's home loan, and vehicle loan should be forgiven. Forgive the farmers' loans... If the loan waivers of the rich are stopped, then the income tax and GST rates can be halved. GST on food items and various items can be halved. This is our demand from the middle class of the country," Kejriwal said.

Moreover, the former Delhi Chief Minister levelled allegations on the BJP-led Central government stating that the "government treasury is being looted on few billionaires instead of being spent on the citizens."

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

