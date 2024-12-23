India News | BJP MLAs Move Delhi HC Again over Placing of CAG Reports Before Assembly

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Seven BJP MLAs on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking tabling of 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports pertaining to the city administration before the assembly.

The matter was mentioned by the senior counsel for the petitioners before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela which directed that it be listed for hearing in the "normal course".

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Boyfriend's Private Parts After Finding Out About His Marriage Plans to Another Person in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

This is the second petition by the legislators in relation to the CAG reports.

The petitioners' senior counsel said in spite of an earlier writ petition on the issue, 14 CAG reports were yet to placed before the Assembly by the government.

Also Read | Narayana Murthy Warns Mass Migration to Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad Amid Climate Change.

When the bench questioned what was the urgency in the matter, the senior lawyer said once election was announced, the session of the assembly would not be called.

"Normal course", the court said.

Opposition leader Vijender Gupta and BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai and Jitendra Mahajan had earlier filed a petition on theial-viral/haliey-welch-aka-hawk-tuah-girls-memecoin-lawsuit-breakdown-of-allegations-against-hawk-social-media-stars-response-and-other-details-of-the-crypto-rug-pull-6511494.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="Haliey Welch, Aka Hawk Tuah Girl’s Memecoin Lawsuit: Breakdown of Allegations Against ‘$HAWK,’ Social Media Star’s Response and Other Details of the Crypto Rug Pull">Haliey Welch, Aka Hawk Tuah Girl’s Memecoin Lawsuit: Breakdown of Allegations Against ‘$HAWK,’ Social Media Star’s Response and Other Details of the Crypto Rug Pull