Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 30 (ANI): In a virtual meeting from Uttarakhand Sadan, New Delhi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to develop a comprehensive action plan for a plastic-free Uttarakhand, cleanliness, and the Fit India Movement. He emphasised the need for public awareness and participation in the campaign, an official release said.

Dhami said that the Plastic Free Uttarakhand campaign should be run on a more extensive level. He said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is important for its natural beauty as well as tourism and biodiversity. Everyone has to make efforts together to conserve the environment and biodiversity.

He said that schools, colleges, non-governmental institutions and business organisations should also be involved in making this campaign successful. Public participation is most important for the success of any campaign. The Chief Minister directed the officials to make arrangements for QR codes on plastic bottles at other religious places and tourist places in the state like Kedarnath Dham. This will help a lot in plastic waste management.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to make more effective efforts towards cleanliness to establish high standards of cleanliness in the state and to provide a healthy environment to the people. Door-to-door collection of garbage should be done 100 percent. People should be made more aware of keeping wet and dry garbage separately. The cleanliness system should be strengthened further in urban and rural areas.

He said that a meeting will be held with the officials elected in the civic elections soon after their oath-taking so that work can be done more rapidly in the field of cleanliness in the state. The Chief Minister said that the work of legacy waste should be completed soon in all municipal corporations. He directed the officials to ensure that clean water is released from the state into the Ganga River. For this, special attention should be paid to cleanliness in the tributary rivers of the Ganga.

In the Swachhata Survey, arrangements should be made to declare standards of cleanliness in rural areas as well, as in the civic bodies. The Chief Minister has also given instructions to pay special attention to cleanliness during the National Games, the release said.

The Chief Minister directed that the Fit India Movement be made more effective in the state. He said that yoga and exercise activities should be conducted daily in educational institutions. Work should be done more effectively on the state government's plan of open gym at the Gram Panchayat level.

CM Dhami has given instructions to run a campaign on a wide scale under Fit India. He said that for a healthy Uttarakhand, regular awareness camps should be organised by the Health Department. Proper arrangements should be ensured for health checkups of the people. The Chief Minister said that under the Fit India Movement, people should be motivated for a balanced diet in the state.

A healthy diet and awareness camps should be organised. People will be made aware of the ill effects of junk food. Local products of the state should be promoted. The Chief Minister said that an intensive campaign should be run across the state to stop adulteration and strict action should be taken against adulterators. (ANI)

