Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 16 (ANI): Congress leader BK Hariprasad has expressed strong support for Anwar Manippady, standing by his statement in which Manippady made serious allegations regarding Karnataka BJP's leadership.

Hariprasad emphasized that the statement, raised concerns about the stance of former Chief Minister Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra.

Also Read | Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus Announces Next General Elections Could Be Scheduled Between Late 2025 and Early 2026.

During an interaction with ANI, Hariprasad referred to the recent U-turn taken by Anwar Manippady, noting that his change of position was suspicious. "This is not the statement that has been given now. It was made back in 2018, and it had serious implications on the Yediyurappa family," Hariprasad remarked.

He further suggested that Manippady, a member of the minority community, might have faced external pressure from political forces, particularly the RSS and BJP. "The way Anwar Manippady has taken a U-turn clearly shows that being a minority, he might have been threatened by the RSS and the BJP. That's why he has taken a U-turn," Hariprasad asserted, calling it a significant political maneuver.

Also Read | Double Hat-Trick In T20Is! Hernan Fennell Becomes Sixth Bowler to Achieve Rare Feat, Records Milestone During Argentina vs Cayman Islands ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier Match.

Earlier, BJP State President BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa has promised to address allegations of bribery regarding the Waqf property issue during the upcoming legislative session.

The controversy centers around claims made by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who accused Yediyurappa of attempting to bribe former Minority Commission Chairman Anwar Manippady with Rs 150 crore to suppress investigations into Waqf property encroachments.

Speaking on the matter, Yediyurappa firmly denied the allegations, stating, "CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress party are making fools of themselves by raising the Anwar Manippady issue. Today I am going to raise this issue in the House because the minister Priyanka Kharge has alleged that I was ready to give Rs 150 crore to close the Waqf issue. It is my duty to answer the query, I am going to answer in the House. I will put the facts before the House." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)