New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a 60-year-old government employee to rigorous imprisonment of 12 years for raping and impregnating a minor saying an undue leniency would reduce the survivors' confidence in the criminal justice system.

Additional sessions judge Susheel Bala Dagar heard the arguments on sentencing against the man, who was convicted under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and for the penal provision of rape.

In a patriarchal society, the court said, everyone was quick to blame the minor survivor in an incident of penetrative sexual assault, but the culprit should be blamed fully.

It said increasing the severity of a punitive punishment was not likely to result in deterrence of such crimes but that didn't imply an "undue leniency" was to be shown to the convicts which would confidence of victims in the criminal justice administration.

The convict, who the minor's neighbour, allegedly influenced the teenager to establish physical relations with him in 2017, following which she became pregnant.

After giving birth, she abandoned the infant but he was found and put in an orphanage.

The January 16 order sentenced the convict to 12 years rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine on him.

Additional public prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya submitted the infant suffered for no reason on his part being "thrown away in the street" and the convict deserved no leniency for the heinous act.

"The convict is the neighbour of the victim and used to financially help her family. He used to call the victim to make tea and there established physical relations with her leading to her pregnancy," the court said.

The order further said penetrative sexual assault of a girl child of an immature age had a greater traumatic effect leading to disorders which could be physical and psychological, often persisting throughout her life.

"She has to face the questioning looks by society including her own family... It would be difficult for her to secure a suitable match… Family honour would be at stake," it said.

