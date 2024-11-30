Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Crime Literature Festival of India (CLFI) continued to captivate audiences on its second day on Saturday at Hyatt Centric, Dehradun. The festival brought together a diverse lineup of authors, filmmakers, law enforcement officials, and journalists to explore the intersection of crime, justice, and literature.

The day's proceedings commenced with a riveting session, "Who Killed Sidhu Moose Wala? The Lawrence Bishnoi Angle," featuring Jupinderjit Singh and Siddhant Arora. The speakers delved into the chilling details of the high-profile case, offering insights into organized crime in India.

This was followed by "Remembering Vijay Raman: The Gentleman Cop Who Eliminated Paan Singh Tomar," a tribute to the late officer's remarkable legacy. Aloke Lal, K Vijay Kumar, and Veena Vijay Raman participated in this session, which highlighted the humanity behind the badge.

The afternoon sessions included "Gun, Guts, and Pen: A Conversation with the Writer of Mirzapur," where Avinash Singh Tomar explored the creative process behind crafting gritty crime narratives. Ashok Kumar took center stage in "Proxy Wars: Games Played by ISI and Other Players," shedding light on the covert operations and strategies of global intelligence agencies.

"Through this festival, we aim to create a platform for meaningful conversations that inspire change and promote a deeper understanding of crime and justice," said Festival Chairman Ashok Kumar.

Festival Director Aloke Lal reflected on the success of Day 2, stating, "Today's sessions showcased the power of storytelling in illuminating complex issues, fostering both awareness and appreciation for those working tirelessly for justice."

The day concluded with "Undercover Humour: Why Cop Characters Shine in Slapstick Comedy," featuring Kavita Kaushik and Ashok Kumar Moderated by, Maanas Lal. The trio explored how humour humanizes police officers on screen, offering a refreshing perspective on their challenges and triumphs. (ANI)

