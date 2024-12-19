Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 19 (ANI): On the third day of their visit to Gujarat, a delegation of women journalists from Kerala met with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday, a release said.

Addressing the delegation, the Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a pivotal role in Gujarat's development. He emphasised that the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has been realised by collective progress among people, communities, and institutions.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Booked: Delhi Police Lodge FIR Against Congress Leader Over Parliament Scuffle.

He also noted the Prime Minister's comprehensive approach, encompassing initiatives from cleanliness drives to advancements in the semiconductor sector.

The journalists shared their experiences, noting that while they usually learn about Gujarat's development through newspapers and media, this visit allowed them to witness the activities up close.

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result 2024 OUT at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Airforce Agniveervayu Result Declared, Know How To Check.

They expressed joy in visiting the Statue of Unity and the Amul Dairy Plant, gaining insights into their operations.

The delegation also visited GIFT City and GIFT Nifty in Gandhinagar on Thursday, where they received information about upcoming projects at GIFT City, said the release.

As a gesture of goodwill, Dr. Athira Thampi, Deputy Director of PIB Thiruvananthapuram and Coordinator of the Kerala delegation, presented a memento to the Chief Minister. Prakash Magdum, Additional Director General of PIB Gujarat, presented the book Mahatma Gandhi: A Life Through Lenses, while Deputy Director Aarohi Patel presented a memento. The event was attended by media and communication officers Indravadansinh Zala and Dinesh Kalal, added the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)