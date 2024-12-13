New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has quashed a rape FIR after noting that the complainant and the accused had reached a settlement. The case involved a woman who had filed an FIR in 2021, accusing the man of rape, after their four-year relationship ended.

Advocate Ravi Drall appeared for Petitioner and submitted that the complainant and the accused had met on Facebook in 2017 and developed a relationship.

However, despite their intentions, the marriage could not be solemnized due to family differences. The woman's complaint was filed only after the accused had married another woman.

Advocate Drall stated that the investigation also revealed that there was no evidence of obscene photos or videos, and the couple had met in hotels, where their identification documents were collected by the Investigating Officer. Furthermore, no Facebook conversations or other evidence related to rape were found during the inquiry.

In its ruling, the court acknowledged that both parties had mutually agreed to settle the matter, taking into account the absence of substantial evidence and the prolonged nature of the relationship. As a result, the court decided to quash the FIR, bringing an end to the legal proceedings. (ANI)

