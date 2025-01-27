New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Delhi Police detained BJP workers and leaders who were protesting against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab Government regarding the vandalism of a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Amritsar on Monday.

The Delhi BJP, led by party chief Virendra Sachdeva, MP Yogender Chandolia, and national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, protested against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab Government. This demonstration was in response to the vandalism of a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Amritsar.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being "anti-Dalit" following the vandalism of a BR Ambedkar statue in Amritsar, Punjab, where the party is in power.Thakur cited the lack of Dalit representation in AAP's leadership and alleged instances of exploitation and broken promises.

"The face of Aam Aadmi Party has been exposed, it is anti-Dalit. Not a single Rajya Sabha MP is a Dalit, they did not make Deputy Chief Minister from the Dalit community. Two ministers from the Dalit community resigned calling AAP anti-Dalit," Anurag Thakur told ANI.

The incident occurred on Republic Day, sparking widespread outrage. CM Mann emphasized that the incident is highly condemnable and that severe punishment will be meted out to those responsible. He instructed the administration to investigate the matter thoroughly and take strict action against the culprits.

In a post on X, CM Mann emphasized, "The incident of breaking the statue of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on the heritage street of Shri Amritsar Sahib is highly condemnable and no one will be forgiven for this incident. Whoever is responsible for the incident, he/she will be severely punished. No one will be allowed to break the brotherhood and unity of Punjab. Instructions have been issued to the administration to investigate it and take strict action against the culprits."

Punjab Police said earlier on Sunday that they had arrested a few miscreants for allegedly attempting to tamper with the statue. A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the incident.

"A few miscreants tried to tamper with BR Ambedkar's statue at Town hall. We caught them and a case has been registered and an investigation is going on. The motive behind the incident is yet to be found out...," Jagjit Singh Walia, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in Amritsar told ANI. (ANI)

