New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Six members of a family, including three girls, were injured after the roof of their house was collapsed in the Narela Industrial Area of Outer North Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The injured persons sustained injuries along with burns as they were cooking food when the roof collapsed which led to a fire, police said, adding that there was no cylinder blast.

"After speaking to neighbours, it was found that the family was cooking when the roof collapsed, so the family suffered impact injuries along with burn injuries. No cylinder blast so far," Delhi Police said.

They saud a PCR call was made, reporting a cylinder blast in Shani Bazar under the jurisdiction of Narela Industrial Area Police Station in connection with the roof collapse.

The Fire department was informed about the incident around 7:53 AM after which fire engines rushed to the stop to douse the flames, police said, adding that the roof collapse happened from the second floor which impacted the entire building.

The police rushed the injured family members to the hospital. The family members have been identified as Raju (40), his wife Rajeshwari (35) and their son Rahul (18), and three daughters Mohini (12), Varsha (5), and Mahi (3).

Earlier, a fire broke out in two shops in Delhi's Shahdara on Sunday.

The incident happened near the Gandhinagar police station of the Shahdara district.

Four-five fire tenders doused the fire.

There have been no reports of any casualties. (ANI)

