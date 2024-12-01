Gurugram, Dec 1 (PTI) Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh has said that significant progress in development projects across the Gurugram district will be visible within the next six months.

The minister at an event on Saturday evening here stated that the state government was making concrete efforts to meet all public expectations regarding its initiatives, according to an official release.

Rao Narbir Singh also highlighted the achievements of the state government over the past decade, emphasizing its commitment to uplift the people and its focus on public welfare and infrastructure development.

He said that these accomplishments had inspired other states in India to follow suit. Singh pointed out that the success of the BJP-led government in Haryana, reflected in the increased majority in recent elections, was a testament to the positive changes brought about by the government's pro-people policies.

The minister commended the government's merit-based recruitment system and its emphasis on transparency, which had strengthened trust among the people, even reaching the most marginalized communities.

He reiterated the government's dedication to ensure that no youth in Haryana will remain unemployed and emphasized the steps taken for skill development. The government's initiatives aim to enhance employment opportunities among young people and assist them in establishing their businesses, he added.

