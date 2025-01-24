New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at the premises of former MLA Baljeet Singh Yadav among nine locations across Rajasthan in continuation of its investigation into the alleged embezzlement of MLA funds under the guise of supplying sports equipment to schools.

The searches were underway since early Friday in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Dausa, and Rewari.

As per ED officials, the raids are part of an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of MLA funds under the guise of supplying sports equipment to schools. The ED's action follows claims of financial misappropriation in connection with these supplies.

Yadav, who was an Independent MLA from Rajasthan's Behror, is accused of supplying substandard sports equipment to schools. (ANI)

