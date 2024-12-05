Aligarh, Dec 5 (PTI) The release of the detained farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, is a victory of democracy against autocracy, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday said.

The farmers' collective in a statement said that stopping Tikait from attending the Kisan Panchayat on Wednesday was a "denial of his fundamental rights."

It said that the Yogi Adityanath government was compelled to release Tikait, Roopesh Verma, Sukhbeer Khalifa, and Sunil Fauji because of the unity of the Kisan movement.

The protest at 'Zero point' in Greater NOIDA will continue "till all the demands of the protesting farmers are conceded," it said.

BKU-Tikait leader Rakesh Tikait and several other leaders, were detained Wednesday at Tappal Police Station of Aligarh and were released later the same evening.

Farmers have been protesting against the state administration and local authorities over alleged denial of compensation and other benefits for their land acquired by the state government in the past.

They embarked on a 'Delhi Chalo' march on Monday but were stopped by the police after which they sat on a dharna at the Dalit Prerna Sthal. Police cracked down on the protesters the following day.

