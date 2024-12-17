New Delhi, December 17: Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who on Tuesday carried to Parliament, a cloth bag supporting minorities in Bangladesh, took a jibe at the Central Government over the alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh saying that unlike narrow-minded individuals who differentiate between people, those who are noble consider the entire world as their family.

The Wayanad MP had come under criticism by BJP MPs a day ago as she was seen sporting a bag with 'Palestine' written on it. Today the Congress leader shared a post on X, in which the opposition MPs carried placards and tote bags emblazoned with messages urging the government to ensure justice for minorities in Bangladesh and condemning the persecution of minorities in the neighbouring country. Priyanka Gandhi Expresses Solidarity With Bangladesh Minorities With Message on Handbag Day After Carrying ‘Palestine’ Bag to Parliament (See Pic).

She also wrote in Sanskrit a saying that translates to, "This is mine, that is someone else's" - such petty thoughts are harboured by narrow-minded individuals! People of high character consider the entire world as their family". Priyanka Gandhi and others carried cloth bags sporting the words, "Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaayion ke saath khadey ho" (Stand with Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh). Priyanka Gandhi Expresses Solidarity by Carrying Bag With ‘Palestine’ Inscribed on It, Turns Heads in Parliament (See Pic).

The photos shared by Priyanka showed several opposition MPs, including her gathered inside the Parliament staged their protest in the Parliament premises, demanding government action and discussion on minority rights in Bangladesh. The protest marks a significant shift in the Opposition's approach to minority issues, particularly when it comes to the persecution of Hindus.The Opposition, which has typically expressed concern over the treatment of Muslims in India and abroad, took a clear stand for Hindus, signalling a broader concern for all minorities.Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar responded to the demonstration, expressing his surprise.

Priyanka Gandhi Carries Bag With 'Stand with Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh' Printed on It

He said, "I am surprised to see this. Our Opposition has always been concerned about only Muslims. In India, the meaning of 'minority' has changed. Congress and our rivals changed it to Muslims. They are now agitating for Hindus, so this is a major change. Perhaps this is Modi magic."On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi slammed BJP remarks on her carrying a bag with "Palestine" written on it, terming them "useless things."Reacting to the BJP's accusation of appeasement, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that instead of talking about this "rubbish," the government should take some steps regarding the atrocities happening in Bangladesh, against minorities and Hindus.

