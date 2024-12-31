New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Four people sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a factory in North East Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Services, the blaze was caused by a cylinder blast at a factory located in the Jagdamba Colony of Johri Pur area.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Logs Best 'Good to Moderate' and Fewest 'Poor to Severe' AQI Days Since 2018.

"Four people were injured and rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment," officials said.

Officials said that preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was triggered by a mini LPG cylinder explosion.

Also Read | Kolkata Metro Fare Hike: Commuters To Pay INR 10 Surcharge To Avail Special 'Last Train' of Metro From January 1.

Further details are awaited.

This incident comes days after a similar fire at a factory in the Najafgarh area of South West Delhi, that left six people injured last week. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)