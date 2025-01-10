Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Moksha Puri Baba, a spiritual seeker from New Mexico, has become a prominent figure at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Born in the United States, he is closely associated with the revered Juna Akhara and has dedicated his life to the practice and promotion of Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking to ANI, Moksha Puri Baba shared insights into his unique journey, stating, "My earlier life, I did many things, including working in the military, doing sports fishing. From past life experiences the care is over and I was taught some things early on about Sanatan Dharma and Buddhism."

He also recounted how his life took a transformative turn when he met his wife on the Island of Hawaii. "I met my wife on the Island of Hawaii and that's where we had a mutual connection, a deep connection with the Sanatan Dharma, which eventually brought us here to Prayagraj, 25 years ago," he said.

Moksha Puri Baba's deep connection to Indian culture and spirituality led him to leave behind his Western lifestyle and embrace the traditional practices of Sanatan Dharma.

At the Kumbh Mela, he is actively engaged in promoting meditation, yoga, and the profound teachings of Indian philosophy.

His simple lifestyle and spiritual wisdom have drawn the attention of thousands of devotees and visitors, making him a symbol of cross-cultural harmony.

The Sadhu revealed that he would be opening an Ashram in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, further spreading his message globally.

When asked about his future as a Sadhu, Moksha Puri Baba affirmed, "As long as I am alive, I will, it is my life. These are my clothes in India and America. My goal is to be Moksh Puri."

Moksha Puri Baba's presence at the Kumbh Mela highlights the universal appeal of India's spiritual heritage, resonating with people worldwide and fostering curiosity and admiration among the millions attending the festival. (ANI)

