Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 27 (ANI): Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, an AC Volvo bus service has been launched from Gujarat to Prayagraj, allowing devotees from Gujarat to travel and take a holy dip at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh along with their family members, according to a press release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's office.

To mark the commencement of the 'Chalo, Kumbh Chale' pilgrimage, CM Bhupendra Patel flagged off the first bus to Prayagraj from the Gandhinagar Circuit House with a saffron flag.

Also Read | 'Mota': Teenager Stabbed Over Fat-Shaming Comment in Mumbai's Antop Hill, 2 Detained.

As per the rituals and tradition of Indian culture and with the chanting of mantras, CM Patel and Minister of State for Transport Shri Harsh Sanghavi warmly welcomed all devotees travelling to Prayagraj on the first Volvo bus and extended their best wishes for a pleasant journey.

Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that the positive decision taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to enable devotees from Gujarat to take a holy dip at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has received an overwhelming response.

Also Read | What Is Gleeden, Where 3 Million Indians Are Active? How Does This Extra-Marital Dating App Work?.

Since the commencement of online booking, all seats were booked within a matter of hours. Under the guidance of CM Bhupendra Patel, a decision will be made to introduce additional buses so that more devotees from Gujarat can travel to Prayagraj with their families.

A decision will be made about arrangements, including accommodation, will be provided to ensure that passengers face no inconvenience along the travel route.

As per the current schedule, an AC Volvo bus will depart daily at 7:00 AM from Ranip ST Depot, Ahmedabad, to Prayagraj. A 3-night/4-day package has been prepared for Gujarat's devotees at just Rs 8,100 per person through a joint initiative by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation and the Tourism Corporation.

This package includes accommodation for all three nights and bus travel. Overnight stays in Prayagraj are arranged at the Gujarat Pavilion dormitory.

At the launch of the Volvo bus service by the Chief Minister - Gandhinagar MLA Rita Patel, Mayor Meera Patel, city and district organizations officials, Secretary of Tourism Dr Rajender Kumar, GSRTC Managing Director Anupam Anand, and senior officials were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)