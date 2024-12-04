Ahmedabad, Dec 4 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Wednesday increased the maximum limit of death-cum-retirement gratuity amount by 25 per cent for state government employees.

This decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in the larger interest of state government employees, an official release stated.

Also Read | Earthquake in Hyderabad: Second Biggest Quake of 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Telangana's Mulugu in 55 Years, Tremors Felt in Andhra Pradesh.

The employees are currently paid retirement and death gratuity within the maximum limit of Rs 20 lakh at the time of retirement. Now, they are entitled to get a gratuity up to Rs 25 lakh, which is on par with the Central government, it said.

This hike will be applicable with a retrospective effect from January 1, 2024.

Also Read | GIC Recruitment 2024 for Assistant Manager Posts: As Online Registration Begins at gicre.in, Know Eligibility, Benefits, Important Dates and How To Apply.

The state treasury will bear an additional Rs 53.13 crore burden every year due to the hike in the death-cum-retirement gratuity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)