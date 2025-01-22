Gurugram, Jan 22 (PTI) Gurugram police arrested seven people while they were allegedly plotting to rob a company by holding its security personnel hostage at gunpoint here, officials said on Wednesday.

A country-made pistol, one cartridge, a motorcycle, a hammer, and an iron cutting blade were seized from their possession, police said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Married Woman Kidnaps and Sexually Assaults Class XI Boy on Pretext of Romantic Relationship in Tiruvallur, Arrested.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Crime Unit, Manesar, led by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar, conducted a raid behind a kiosk in Sector 11, Manesar, where the accused had parked a CNG auto rickshaw and a motorcycle, they said.

The accused were planning to rob a company in IMT Manesar, police said, adding that all seven were arrested on the spot.

Also Read | Mumbai Auto, Taxi Fares To Rise Soon? Know New Fares of Auto-Rickshaws and Kaali-Peeli Taxis As Transport Department Plans To Hike Fares by INR 3.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rinku, Sonu, Kalu, Rajender, Badal, residents of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh; and Nanak Chand, Reshampal alias Golu, residents of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at IMT police station, they added.

"We are interrogating the accused. Their criminal records are also being scrutinized", a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)