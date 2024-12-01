Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 1 (ANI): Hyderabad police busted a brothel house in Nagarjuna Nagar, and arrested two Ugandan nationals and a customer, the Deputy Commissioner of Police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Nayebare Doreen (42 years) Uganda National, resident of Nagarjuna Nagar, Hyderabad who was the organiser of the event, Komuhangi Ritah (22 years) Uganda National resident of Nagarjuna Nagar in Hyderabad who was the sub-organizer and a customer Potturi Anjan Kumar (45 years) resident of Uppal in Hyderabad.

According to the police official, "Based on credible information, the sleuths of the Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad City, along with Osmania University Police and Woman Staff conducted a raid on a brothel house at Nagarjuna Nagar and apprehended both organizer and sub-organiser (Uganda nationals) and a customer U/sec. 143, 144(2), 111 BNS and Sec.3,4 of PITA Act of Osmania University Police Station."

The police seized 160 unused condoms, one used condom, a cash amount of Rs 12,190 and 5 cell phones worth Rs 65,000.

Y V S Sudheendra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Hyderabad said, "The accused Nayebare Doreen is Uganda National. She took premises on rent at Nagarjuna Nagar, Tarnaka, Hyderabad four months ago. Since then, she has been running the brothel house with the assistance of her native person Komuhangi Ritah."

"She uploaded her cell number in 'Locanto' online services, so that whoever shows interest would call that uploaded number, then the organiser used to send the location of Secunderabad to customers to mislead them, thereafter to Nagarjuna Colony, disclosing the real brothel house location. On credible information about brothel activities, Hyderabad Police made sincere efforts and busted this brothel house activity," Sudheendra added.

The apprehension was carried out by K Saidulu, Inspector of Police, SIs Srinivasulu Dasu, P Gnanadeep, C Raghavender Reddy of the North Zone Task Force along with team and N Rajender, Inspector of Police of Osmania University PS. (ANI)

