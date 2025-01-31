Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 31 (ANI): Independent MLA Umesh Kumar from Khanpur, Haridwar, was detained by the Dehradun Police in Doiwala on Friday, as per top police officials.

The independent MLA was on the way to attend a Brahmin conference in Laksar when he was detained, as per Jaya Baluni, Superintendent of Police (SP), Dehradun Rural.

"Independent MLA Umesh Kumar from Khanpur in Haridwar while going from Dehradun to Laksar was detained by the Dehradun Police in Doiwala. The MLA has been brought to the Doiwala Police station where he will be handed over to the Haridwar Police..." said Baluni.

A case had been registered against Kumar under several sections on January 26 on a complaint filed by Rani Devrani Singh, wife of former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion.

The wife in her complaint had alleged that Kumar on January 25 had arrived at her residence in Landhora in Roorkee with three vehicles and created a ruckus.

However, on January 27, former MLA Pranav Singh Champion had been detained by the Haridwar Police for allegedly opening fire at the office of Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar.

Champion was stopped by Doon police and kept at Nehru Colony police station before being taken by Haridwar Police, the police said.

The accused opened fire in broad daylight at Umesh Kumar's office. Visuals from the spot showed two bullet holes in the office's glass window and patches of bullet marks on the wall too. "In the case of firing in broad daylight by former MLA Pranav Singh Champion at the office of Khanpur MLA in Roorkee of Haridwar district, Haridwar Police has taken Pranav Singh Champion into custody from Nehru Colony Police Station in Dehradun. He was stopped by Doon Police and was kept at Nehru Colony Police Station," Dehradun Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal mentioned that the police took suo moto cognizance after a video of the shooting went viral on social media.

"A video of firing at the residence camp office of MLA Umesh Kumar by former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion is going viral...Police have taken Suo moto cognizance of this and whoever is involved will be subjected to necessary legal action," he told ANI. (ANI)

