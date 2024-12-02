New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday said that the Indian Navy is the "preferred security partner" and "first responder in the Indian Ocean."

Highlighting India's Navy presence in the Indian Ocean, Tripathi said, "Since Nov 2023, our ships have been deployed in the Gulf of Aden, the larger South Western Indian Ocean and the Northern Arabian Sea for anti-piracy operations as also for Op Sankalp and to provide security to merchantmen in light of attacks by various vectors."

Also Read | Vasai: Pet Dog Dies From Trauma After Witnessing Owners Hit by Speeding Car During Night Walk in Maharashtra's Yashwant Smart City, Probe Underway.

Speaking about the rescue of 17 crew members of the vessel MV Ruen from Somalian pirates during an anti-piracy operation lasting nearly two days, Tripathi said, "Kolkata rescue of MV Ruen from Somali pirates on March 2024. Through a well-coordinated deployment of our Marine Commandoes by IAF's C-17, about 2000 Km from our shores. Resulted in the apprehension of the pirates and rescuing crew."

He also noted the Indian Navy's efforts to bring the fire of MV Marlin Luanda under control in Vishakapatnam in January 2024.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: BEST Announces Special Services, Central Railway To Run 12 Additional Mumbai Local Trains for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Death Anniversy on December 6; Know Details Here.

"In Jan 2024, Visakhapatnam responded to a distress call by MV Marlin Luanda, which was on fire after being hit by a missile. A team from the ship embarked on the merchant vessel, which was carrying around 90,000 tons of Naphtha, and, after more than six hours of firefighting, brought the fire under control. Preventing a major ecological disaster. The IMO also recognised the exceptional bravery of the crew," he said.

Further highlighting the Indian Navy's valour, he said, "Kolkata rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national, after a missile hit Barbados-flagged Liberian-owned bulk carrier True Confidence in the Gulf of Aden,"

Tripathi also noted the Indian Navy's joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and ATS Gujarat Police to interdict a consignment of approximately 700 kg of Meth.

Additionally, he mentioned the seizure of 500 kgs of crystal meth upon receiving the information from Sri Lanka Navy regarding probable narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan-flagged fishing vessels.

"These actions certainly were in consonance with us being the 'Preferred Security Partner' and 'First Responder' in the Indian Ocean Region," he stated.

He also mentioned the Indian Navy keeping a close watch on overall maritime activities in the indian ocean region including that of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy ships in the region and the Chinese research and satellite tracking vessels.

He also noted the bilateral and multilateral exercises held by the Indian Navy along with India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol and Economic Exclusive Zone patrols

"We have also engaged with our friends and partners actively and conducted a large number of bilateral and multilateral exercises along with CORPATs and EEZ patrols," he said.

"In July this year, we had a ship participating in RIMPAC at Hawaii, whilst another ship was part of the 328 Russian Federation Navy Raising Day celebrations at Saint Petersburg, Russia, thereby demonstrating our reach, sustenance acceptability and Op Logistics capability," he added.

He further acknowledged the Indian Navy's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief to Tanzania after cyclone Cyclone Hidaya and to Myanmar in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi.

He highlighted the efforts of the Navy in Wayanad landslides flooding in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"In March, we commissioned our New Naval War College Building 'Chola' by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri. This would facilitate higher professional military education and help in our quest to remain a learning and professional organisation led by competent leaders," Tripathi said.

"We flagged off the Sagar Navika Sagar Parikrama II, the circumnavigation of the globe, by two young women officers of the Navy on 2nd October. In the eight-month voyage, their boat Tarini will touch only four ports, of which the first leg, Goa to Fremantle, Australia, is already completed successfully," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)