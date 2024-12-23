Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): A delegation of the Industrialists Association of the State called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Monday and apprised him of their various demands.

The Chief Minister listened to their grievances patiently and said that the State Government is facilitating the industries and creating a conducive atmosphere for their growth in the State.

He said that any kind of intimidation or harassment of the industries would be dealt sternly and strict action would be ensured against the culprits. He said that the Government is promoting green industries in the State aligning with the target of transforming Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026.

He urged the industrialists to invest in the green energy sector such as IT sector, food processing, tourism and hydropower energy. He said that climate change is the biggest challenge and that green initiatives can play a pivotal role in mitigating the effects of global warming.

CM Sukhu said that the State Government has taken numerous initiatives in this regard and it is promoting e-vehicles in the State. He said that the State Government is also establishing one MW Green Hydrogen Plant in Nalagarh of Solan district. He said that the State Government is enhancing infrastructure to offer better facilities and opportunities for the entrepreneurs.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and representatives of the Industrialists Association were present on the occasion.

Earlier CM Sukhu chaired a review meeting on centrally sponsored schemes on Monday and directed officials to expedite ongoing projects across various departments to ensure maximum benefits reach the people of the state.

He also emphasised the importance of conceptualizing and prioritizing new projects for the state's welfare.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assessed the implementation and progress of schemes related to social welfare, backward class and tribal development, women's welfare, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), and agriculture, an official release said. He underlined the necessity of completing these projects within stipulated timelines to prevent cost escalation and to accelerate the state's development. (ANI)

