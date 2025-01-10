Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 10 (ANI): In a bid to assess the prevailing security situation, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps, accompanied by the GOC of the Ace of Spades, visited the Rajouri and Naushera sectors of Jammu on Thursday.

The military officials were briefed on the current security modalities and operational preparedness in the region.

The senior Corps officer praised the efforts of the formation, urging all ranks to maintain high morale and professionalism to face any future challenges.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the White Knight Corps stated, "#GOC #WhitekNightCorps accompanied by #GOCAceofSpades visited #Forward Areas of Rajouri - Naushera Sectors to review the prevalent security situation and was briefed on the current modalities & operational preparedness. The Corps Cdr complimented the Formation and exhorted all ranks to maintain high morale and professionalism for future challenges."

In December, a soldier was tragically killed in a mine blast while patrolling in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Army paid tribute to Havaldar V Subbaiah Varikunta of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps and all ranks paid tribute to the deceased soldier who was part of an area domination patrol (team) in the area of Thandar Tekri in Poonch district.

The mortal remains of Havaldar Varikunta were taken to the district hospital for post-mortem. (ANI)

