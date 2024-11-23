Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate from Gandey and Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, continued to lead from her seat in the Jharkhand state assembly election counting on Saturday.

According to the latest data by the Election Commission of India, Kalpana is leading on the seat by a margin of over 13,000 votes.

Expressing gratitude, Soren said, "I want to thank the people of Gandhey, Giridih, and the people of the state for showering love on me and blessing me like their daughter..."

The JMM-led India bloc is set to retain the power in Jharkhand, with the alliance leading by almost 50 seats. But the Congress, which contested 30 seats in the state, is leading on 14 seats with a strike rate of 46 per cent.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) contested 43 seats and is leading on 30 seats, a strike rate of nearly 70 per cent, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal contested six seats and gained a lead on four seats.

As per the election commission, JMM is leading on 34 seats, while the alliance partners Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) are leading in 16, 4, and 2 seats, respectively, totalling the alliance leading in 56 seats.

The opposition alliance, BJP, is leading on 21 seats, while its alliance partners, AJSU Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Janata Dal (United), are leading on one seat each.

In Jharkhand, the first phase of polling took place on November 13, covering 43 of the 81 assembly seats. The contest is between the JMM-led alliance, comprising Congress, RJD, and CPI (ML), and the BJP-led NDA alliance, which includes AJSU, JD (U), and LJP.

Exit polls had predicted that the NDA could win between 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is expected to secure 25-30 seats. Voter turnout in Jharkhand was reported at over 68.45 per cent on election day, surpassing the 2019 election turnout of 65 per cent.

In the 2019 elections, the JMM won 30 seats, the BJP 25, and Congress 16 seats. The results for all 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, along with the Maharashtra and by-poll results, will be declared today. (ANI)

