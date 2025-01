New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena administered the oath to the judge at a ceremony in Raj Niwas.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Atishi and judges of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Upadhyaya, who was the chief justice of Bombay High Court, was appointed to the post on January 14.

The Supreme Court Collegium on January 7 recommended his transfer.

Born on June 16, 1965 at Muskarai, UP, Justice Upadhyaya enrolled as an advocate in May 1991 after completing his LLB from Lucknow University.

He was appointed as a judge of the Allahabad High Court on November 21, 2011, and took oath as its permanent judge on August 6, 2013.

He took oath as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court on July 29, 2023.

After the elevation of Justice Manohan to the Supreme Court, Justice Vibhu Bakhru was serving as acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

