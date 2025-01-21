Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday suspended two senior police officers for allowing unauthorised visitors to meet jeweller-businessman Boby Chemmanur in the Ernakulam district jail earlier this month.

The incident occurred on January 10 when the businessman had been lodged in prison following a sexual harassment case filed by Malayalam actor Honey Rose.

According to an order issued by the Home Department on Tuesday, Central Zone Jail Deputy Inspector General P Ajayakumar and Ernakulam District Jail Superintendent Raju Abraham were suspended with immediate effect, pending an inquiry.

The action was taken based on a report submitted by Vinod Kumar M K, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (headquarters), and a letter written by the Director General of Prisons and Correction Services.

However, the order does not specifically mention that the suspension is linked to allowing visitors to meet Chemmanur in jail without authorisation.

Official sources confirmed that the action was taken due to the unauthorised entry of visitors.

The copy of the order was shared with the media by the Chief Minister's Office.

Chemmanur was arrested on January 8 and remanded to judicial custody on January 9. He was later granted bail.

