Sambhal (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A man accused of firing at a police officer during last year's violence in the city was arrested on Sunday with a gun and ammunition in his possession, police said.

Sambhal Kotwali in-charge Anuj Kumar Tomar said that Salim had fired a gunshot at Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary and injured him.

Salim, who he said is a notorious criminal in the area, was arrested in Bhure Khan's Ziyarat area of Sambhal Kotwali area.

Four people were killed and several injured in a violent confrontation that broke out during the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi locality of Sambhal city on November 24 last year.

After the incident, Salim hid in Seelampur in Delhi and was trying to surrender in a Sambhal court but was caught before that, the officer said.

Tomar said Salim also looted cartridges from the police.

At the time of his arrest, he was carrying a 12 bore pistol, five cartridges and one empty cartridge.

So far, 52 people have been arrested in the Sambhal violence case.

