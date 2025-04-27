India News | Manipur: Army, Assam Rifles Arrest 16 Insurgents, Seize Large Cache of Arms and Ammunition

Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 27 (ANI): In a series of intelligence-based operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP arrested 16 insurgent cadres and seized a large cache of weapons, explosives, and ammunition in the hill and valley districts of Manipur.

According to an official release, the operations, conducted between April 20-26, 2025, underscore the concerted efforts of security forces to disrupt insurgent activities and maintain peace in the region.

Also Read | Madurai: Man Dies by Suicide at Government Hospital After Contracting Rabies From Stray Cat Bite.

On April 19, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in Tengnoupal District uncovered a significant hideout between Yangoubung and T Bongmol villages, where a large cache of explosives, including multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), ammunition, and war-like stores weighing approximately 22 kg, was discovered and destroyed on-site.

On April 24, in Churachandpur District, a coordinated operation by the Indian Army and Manipur Police in Teijang led to the recovery of five weapons, including a 9mm Sub Machine Gun, a single-barrel rifle, three Improvised Mortars (Pompi), grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

Also Read | Mandsaur Road Accident: 11 Dead as Speeding Van Hits Bike, Lands in Water-Filled Well in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Videos).

Similarly, another joint operation in Senapati District at Taphour Kuki resulted in the recovery of four bolt-action rifles and ammunition.

On April 24, in Bishnupur District, security forces arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) and seized an AK-56, ammunition, and other war materials. On the same day, a subsequent search in the Thamnapokpi area led to the recovery of eight weapons, including a Carbine Machine Gun, a .303 rifle, two 9mm pistols, four single-barrel rifles, grenades, and two large IEDs weighing 2.2 kg and 1.7 kg.

On April 26, a joint operation in Moltingcham (2.5 km SE of Sugnu) in Churachandpur District by Indian Army and Manipur Police led to the recovery of eight weapons, including a Self Loading Rifle (SLR), two single barrel rifles, one bolt action rifle, four modified long-range mortars (Pompi), grenades, and more ammunition and war-like stores.

Throughout these operations, multiple joint efforts by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police led to the apprehension of 16 insurgent cadres from valley and hill-based insurgent groups, with recoveries including pistols, mobile phones, two-wheelers, and currency.

The apprehended insurgents and the recovered materials have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and legal action.

As per the release, these operations highlight the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police in combating insurgent activities and ensuring peace and security in Manipur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)