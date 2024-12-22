Mohali (Punjab) [India], December 22 (ANI): A 22-year-old girl has been rescued after a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday and has succumbed to injuries, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Drishti Verma (20) daughter of late Bhagat Verma, a resident of Theog, Himachal Pradesh.

The victim was rescued from the debris by the National Disaster Management Force in critical condition and was rushed to Sohana Hospital, informed Viraj S Tidke, Officiating DC in the late night.

Ahead of this, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief on the incident, and said that full administration and rescue teams are deployed at the spot.

CM Mann affirmed that action will be taken against the culprits behind the collapse of this under-construction building. He also said that he is in constant touch with the administration.

"Received sad news of an accident of a multi-storey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali). Full administration and other rescue operations teams are deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration. We pray that there is no loss of life and property, action will be taken against the culprits. People are requested to cooperate with the administration," the Chief Minister stated in a post on X on Saturday. (ANI)

