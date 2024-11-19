Mumbai, November 19: Ahead of the voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. According to the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, to maintain law and order during the elections more than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel have been deployed. "Additionally, three Riot Control Platoons (RCP) have been assigned for the purpose of maintaining order," it added.

In the run-up to the elections, preventive action has been taken against 4,492 people, and about Rs 175 crore worth of ornaments, liquor, cash, and narcotics has been seized. "The Traffic Department has separately deployed 144 officers and over 1,000 traffic personnel for election duties. Along with this, more than 4,000 Home Guards have been assigned," it stated. Among the deployed forces are five additional commissioners of police, 20 deputy commissioners of police, and 83 assistant commissioners of police. ‘Cash for Votes’ Row: Police Raid Palghar Hotel After BJP Leader Vinod Tawde Allegedly Caught With INR 5 Crore on Eve of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Seize Cash and Diaries; 3 FIRs Filed (Watch Video).

"Furthermore, 26 Central and State Security Forces (CAPF/SAP) have been appointed at critical locations and in coordination with SST and FST teams," the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate release said. Since the announcement of the model code of conduct on October 15, the Mumbai police have conducted operations leading to the seizure of contraband and illegal materials worth Rs 175 crore. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complete Guide on How to Vote, Check Voter List and Find Your Polling Station Online Before Polls on November 20.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. In the previous Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena and Congress secured 56 and 44 seats, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)