Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Noida International Airport (NIA) successfully conducted its first flight validation on Monday, a vital element of the aerodrome licensing process.

The event was attended by Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, and other dignitaries.

"Noida International Airport is a source of pride for India and the world and is nearing completion. The project's success is attributed to the farmers who provided the land and the dedication of the workers who built it. The project is expected to be finished before the end of April, as confirmed by a validation flight," said Naidu.

He further stated that the airport project has reached a significant milestone, noting that fifty million man-hours were invested without any safety incidents. The project's smooth progress is attributed to various factors, including support from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other stakeholders.

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu further mentioned that Uttar Pradesh currently leads with the highest number of operational airports, reaching 17 by April 2024. This growth is attributed to collaborative efforts between the central and state governments.

The flight conducted by IndiGo, the launch carrier for the airport, verified the airport's approach procedures, confirming the accuracy and functionality of its navigational aids and air traffic control systems. Following this validation flight, NIA will finalise the required documentation for aerodrome certification and submit it to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, expressed, "The successful completion of validation flights at Noida International Airport is a proud moment for our entire team. This milestone reflects the dedication and meticulous planning that has gone into ensuring the airport is ready for commercial operations. We are gearing up for the airport's opening and look forward to welcoming passengers to the airport."

This milestone builds upon the successful calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) systems in October, conducted by the Airports Authority of India with the support of the DGCA. Additionally, successful simulator trials of the RNP (Required Navigation Performance) procedures, have been completed, ensuring the highest safety standards for aircraft operations at NIA.

The validation flight was conducted on an Airbus A-320 to test the RNP procedures and ILS approach procedures. The RNP allows aircraft to fly precise flight paths with high accuracy, ensuring safer and more efficient operations at the airport. (ANI)

