Bhubaneswar, Jun 27 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi on Thursday.

"Today, I had the privilege of meeting the Honorable President and pride of Odisha soil, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The whole of India and our state feel proud to have you as the President," Majhi posted on X.

Majhi also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss various state-related issues. He expressed gratitude for her continuous support and guidance, hoping for further financial stability and prosperity for Odisha under her leadership.

Additionally, Majhi met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo and Pravati Parida, this visit marks Majhi's first to New Delhi since taking office as Chief Minister.

The three-day tour, which began on Wednesday, includes scheduled meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others.

