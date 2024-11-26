Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], November 26 (ANI): Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania reviewed the security arrangements of the Odisha Assembly which is being held from today and will continue till December 31.

"The security arrangements have been made for the Assembly sessions. 300 officers and 30 platoons have been deployed for the safety and security. Arrangements have been made for traffic and parking as well..." the DGP said while speaking to the media.

According to the provisional schedule, 20 days have been allocated for official business, while five days are reserved for private members' business.

The first session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly was started on July 22 and the Odisha budget for 2024-25 was presented on July 25.

The 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly was formed after the election results were declared on June 4. The Biju Janata Dal suffered a defeat in the Odisha assembly polls at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party, putting an end to the 24-year-old reign of Naveen Patnaik.

In the 147-member Odisha assembly, the BJP has 78 MLAs, BJD 51, Congress 14, three independents and one CPI (M).

Earlier, on November 24, Odisha Assembly speaker Surama Padhy appealed to all legislative members to take part in the second session in order to and develop the state and the nation.

Speaking to ANI, Surama Padhy said on Saturday, "The second session of Vidhan Sabha will commence on November 26...Before that, all-party meeting is scheduled to be held at 10:30 am on November 25... I appeal to all the current legislative members to take part in the 2nd session of the Odisha Assembly to strengthen and develop Odisha and India..."

Earlier on November 1, Odisha's Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Mahaling, announced that the winter session of the 17th State Assembly will begin on November 26.

Speaking to ANI, Mahaling stated that the session will continue until December 31. During the first day of the session, the first supplementary expenditure statement for 2024-25 will be presented.

"The winter session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence on November 26 and run until December 31. The first supplementary expenditure statement for 2024-25 will be presented on the opening day, November 26," he said. (ANI)

