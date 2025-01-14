Puri (Odisha) [India], January 14 (ANI): Renowned Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art at Puri Beach on the occasion of harvest festivals Bihu, Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Lohri on Monday.

Sudarsan Pattnaik said, "Today the whole nation is celebrating harvest festival. We have created sand sculptures based on the cultural diversity in our country. The message is 'Mera Desh Mahan'. This is the unity of the country. We have used 4 tonnes of sand. Here tourists come from various parts of the country and the world. I wish everyone on the occasion of Makar Sankranti through my art."

Also Read | 'BJP, RSS Destroying Constitution, Only Love Will Defeat Hatred in Country': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Lohri celebrations in Naraina in the national capital on Monday evening and said the festival symbolises renewal and hope.

"Lohri has special significance for all people, especially those of North India. It is a symbol of renewal and hope. It is also associated with agriculture and our hard-working farmer," PM Modi said in post on X.

Also Read | Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: UP Government Issues Order on Schedule of Snan for Akharas of Sanatan Dharma on Makar Sankranti, Basant Panchami.

"This evening, I had the opportunity to mark Lohri at a programme in Naraina in Delhi. People from different walks of life, particularly youngsters and women, took part in the celebrations. Wishing everyone a happy Lohri!" he added.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday extended his greetings on Lohri. He wished peace and prosperity for the people.

"Many, many congratulations to all of you on Lohri. I hope this festival brings happiness, peace, prosperity and joy in your life," the Congress leader wrote on X.

Notably, the harvest festival--celebrated across the country and known by different names--is just around the corner. Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, Magh Bihu, and Uttarayan all signify gratitude for a good harvest and celebrate it with traditional and regional feasts.

One of the happiest and most widely celebrated festivities in India, Lohri also includes the warmth of bonfires, delicious foods, and the sounds of old-fashioned folk melodies. It is celebrated on the eve of Makar Sankranti to mark the conclusion of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days.

In addition to celebrating the crop harvest, Lohri marks the end of the winter season. The nation as a whole, but especially Punjab and Northern India, celebrate Lohri with great joy and happiness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)