India News | Operation Underway to Douse Fire in Footwear Factory in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Operation is underway to douse the fire that broke out at a footwear factory in Keshavpuram area in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to a fire department official, the fire call was received at 8.34 am and 32 fire tenders have been engaged in the operation.

"We received the call at 8.34 am. Our 32 vehicles are undertaking the operation. Work of assembling the footwear used to be done at this building," Dhrampal Bhardwaj, Deputy Chief Fire Officer said.

"This factory is surrounded by three more factories. The building was closed when we reached and it will take two or more hours to douse the fire completely. No one has been injured as the factory was shut," he said.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out in the slums of South-East Delhi's Tughlakabad on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. (ANI)

