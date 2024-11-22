Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): A police case has been registered based on a complaint following a clash between two parties over some issue during a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Ayush Vikram Singh said that there was no information of firing in this matter and such fact has not emerged even after the police carried out investigation.

"Yesterday, in Lisari gate police station area, a dispute was reported between two parties who were present during a wedding ceremony. After this, the two parties clashed with other each over some issue.

"We have no information of firing happening in this case. Such fact has not emerged even during the investigation. We have registered a case in this matter on the basis of a complaint," Ayush Vikram Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) City said in a video uploaded by Meerut Police. (ANI)

