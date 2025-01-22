Hoshiarpur, Jan 22 (PTI) A police constable was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, Punjab Vigilance bureau said on Wednesday.

Constable Kindar Singh was deployed as the gunman of Station House Officer (SHO) at Garhshankar police station, officials said.

An official spokesperson said a case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Hardeep Kaur, from Nangal subdivision in Rupnagar district.

According to the complainant, the SHO had allegedly demanded Rs one lakh for not implicating her brother in a narcotics case.

Her brother, along with others, had earlier been arrested in connection with a quarrel. Following her plea, the demand was reduced to Rs 50,000.

Acting on the complaint, the bureau officials conducted a preliminary inquiry.

Constable Singh was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 30,000 from the complainant on behalf of the SHO, in the presence of two official witnesses, officials said.

During the operation, SHO Baljinder Singh Malhi fled the scene to evade arrest, the spokesperson said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range.

