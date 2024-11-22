Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): The process to elect members for the Financial Committees of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced on Friday.

The process was held in the Assembly Committee Hall.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Declared Dead in Jhunjhunu’s BDK Hospital Found Alive Before Last Rites; 4 Doctors Suspended.

Elections are being conducted under the supervision of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretary-General, Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, serving as the Returning Officer. Through this process, all 175 members of the Legislative Assembly will cast their votes to elect members for these financial committees.

The Financial Committees of the Assembly include Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Estimates Committee and Public Undertakings Committee.

Also Read | Udaipur Road Accident: Head-On Collision Between Truck and Car Leaves 5 Persons Dead in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

Each of these committees comprises 12 members- nine from the Legislative Assembly and three from the Legislative Council. However, due to the nomination of 10 members instead of nine from the Legislative Assembly, it has become necessary to conduct the election process to finalize the members.

On the other hand, as only three nominations were received from the Legislative Council, there is no need to conduct an election process for members from the Council.

The Legislative Assembly members contesting for seats in the Public Accounts Committee are Nakka Anand Babu, Arimilli Radhakrishna, Muthireddy Ashok Reddy, Burla Ramanjaneyulu, B Jaya Nageswara Reddy, Kolla Lalitha Kumari, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Rajagopal Sriram, Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu (Anji Babu) and Vishnu Kumar Raju Penmetsa.

The Legislative Assembly members contesting for seats in the Estimates Committee are Bhuma Akhila Priya, Bandaru Satyananda Rao, Buchepalli Shivaprasad Reddy, Nimmaka Jayakrishna, V Jogeshwara Rao, Kandula Narayana Reddy, Maddipati Venkata Raju, Valmiki Parthasarathi, Pasim Sunil Kumar and Eluri Sambasiva Rao.

The Legislative Assembly members contesting for seats in the Public Undertakings Committee are Ayitha Battula Anand Rao, Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar, Nadikudi Eswara Rao (N.E.R.), Giddi Satyanarayana, Gouthu Sirisha, Kuna Ravi Kumar, Kumar Raja Varla, R V S K K Rangarao (Baby Nayanna), Tenali Shravan Kumar and Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)