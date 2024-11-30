Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Counter Intelligence unit of Amritsar Police arrested two people in connection with smuggling of weapons from Pakistan to Punjab, according to the Director General of Punjab Police on Saturday.

The two people were allegedly waiting for another operative near the Gharinda area of Amritsar district, to be handed over the weapon consignment, when the counterintelligence unit apprehended them. The officials seized eight weapons from the accused.

"In a major blow to illegal arms smuggling networks, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar apprehends 2 persons from Nurpur Padhri, near Gharinda, Amritsar while they were waiting for another operative to handover the weapon consignment smuggled from Pakistan," Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

The officials recovered four Glock Pistols (Austrian made), two 9mm Pistols (Turkish Made) two 2 X-Shot Zigana .30 bore pistols, and 10 rounds of ammunition.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing to establish any further potential links.

"FIR under Arms Act registered at State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), Amritsar and Investigations on-going to establish backward & forward linkages," the post by the Punjab DIG said.

Punjab Police also reiterated their commitment to dismantling the network of organised crime and ensuring public safety. (ANI)

