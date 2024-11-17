Dera Baba Nanak (PB), Nov 17 (PTI) A Shiromani Akali Dal committee Sunday announced support for AAP candidate Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, who is contesting the November 20 bypoll from the Dera Baba Nanak seat, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Sunday.

The 31-member committee was formed by Akali leader Sucha Singh Langah to decide who to support in the bypoll to the Dera Baba Nanak seat.

"The committee, which was formed a few days ago after a large meeting of Akali workers at Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Dera Baba Nanak, unanimously decided to back Gurdeep Randhawa in the electoral battle," the AAP said in a statement, quoting Akali leader Rajinder Singh Vairoke.

"We stand united in supporting Gurdeep Singh Randhawa. This is a decision based on the collective will of the senior Akali workers in the constituency," Vairoke said.

The Akali leaders said the decision was made after extensive consultation with local party workers and was aimed at defeating the Congress candidate.

"We trust that the Akali workers of Dera Baba Nanak will stand united and support Gurdeep Randhawa to ensure Congress is defeated," Langah said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has not put up any candidate for the bypolls at four assembly segments in Punjab.

The party made this decision after Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has now resigned as the SAD president, failed to get any temporary relief from the Akal Takht, which declared him 'tankhaiya'(person guilty of religious misconduct), for the "mistakes" committed by his party and government from 2007 to 2017.

Randhawa is pitted against Congress candidate Jatinder Kaur, the wife of Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa, and BJP's Ravikaran Kahlon.

Polling for the four assembly segments — Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala — will take place on November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

The bypolls were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha.

