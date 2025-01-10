Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 10 (ANI): Former Odisha Governor Raghubar Das returned to active politics as he re-joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday in Ranchi.

Party's Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi and others welcomed the former Jharkhand Chief Ministder into the party.

Raghubar Das resigned from his post of governor on December 24. He was suceedded by Hari Babu Kambhampati, former governor of Mizoram.

Das return to active politics comes after BJP's loss in recently held Jharkhand Assembly election.

Hemant Soren-led JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats. The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, while its allies the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U won one seat each.

Earlier, Raghubar Das after handing his resignation from Governor's post reflected on his tenure.

"I got to serve Jagannath Ji and the public of Odisha for 14 months. Being the governor of a state is a responsibility and we have to listen to the citizens. I understood my responsibility and travelled around the district, got full support from the people and got a lot of love from the people," Das said.

Raghubar Das said that BJP is a "great party" and gives chance to every member. He expressed thanks to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to give him a chance to serve the public of Odisha.

"BJP is a great party which gives a chance to every member to severe and touch new heights. I want to thanks President Droupadi Murmu Ji, PM Modi Ji and Amit Shah ji to give me a chance to serve in the land of Jagannath," Das said.

Das is a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has also served as the president of the Jharkhand BJP twice. He was appointed as the 26th Governor of Odisha in October of 2023. (ANI)

