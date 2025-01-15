New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack on the ruling party and its ideological roots, during the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gandhi said, "The people who are in power today do not salute the tricolour, do not believe in the national flag, and do not believe in the Constitution. They have a completely different vision of India than we do."

Also Read | January 14 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 14.

He further alleged that the ruling party wanted to suppress the minorities, and backward caste voices.

"They want India to be run by one man and aim to crush the voices of Dalits, minorities, backward castes, and tribals. This is their agenda," he remarked.

Also Read | Akasa Air Faces DGCA Heat: Aviation Watchdog Issues Warning Letter to Airline's Accountable Manager Vinay Dube Over Regulatory Lapses.

Highlighting the Congress' role in opposing this agenda, Gandhi asserted, "I would also like to say clearly that there is no other party in this country that can stop them. The only party that can stop them is the Congress party. The reason is that we are an ideological party and our ideology did not emerge yesterday. "

He also compared the Congress' ideology to that of the RSS, stating, "Our ideology like the RSS ideology is thousands of years old and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years..."

Congress MP further said, "Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself."

Meanwhile, while addressing the inauguration event of the new headquarters, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said ,"Today, as we inaugurated the new headquarters of the Indian National Congress, Indira Bhawan, we witnessed a proud moment for every Congress worker across the country. This building is not a structure of bricks and mortar, but a testament to the dreams, dedication, and sacrifices of the millions of Congress workers who have tirelessly served the nation through this great party."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said "It's a proud moment for Indira Gandhi's legacy as the new Congress headquarters is established, fulfilling a vision set in motion by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. On December 31, 1952, under Nehru's leadership, the Congress Working Committee discussed and decided to purchase a site for the AICC building in Indraprastha Estate, New Delhi. Nehru ji had envisioned this site as the future home of the Congress Bhawan. I'm happy that Nehru ji's wish has been fulfilled by Sonia Gandhi ji, marking a significant milestone in the party's history."

The Indira Gandhi Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities.

The new office, located at 9A, Kotla Road, marked a historic moment for the party's legacy spanning over 139 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)