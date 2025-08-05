Jaisalmer, August 5: Security agencies detained a manager posted at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house located near the Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer on charges of allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. According to official sources, the Manager had been allegedly leaking sensitive military information for years.

The official, identified as Mahendra Singh, a native of Almora in Uttarakhand, is alleged to have been involved in passing on sensitive information related to India's defence operations to Pakistani operatives. Honey-Trapped DRDO Scientist Attached to Pune Facility Arrested by Maharashtra ATS on Espionage Charges, Was in Contact With Pakistan ISI.

Security Agencies Detain DRDO Guest House Manager

According to official sources, "Mahendra Singh had been posted at the guest house for the past four to five years and was suspected to have been involved in covert activities for a significant duration. He reportedly shared classified data, including military movements and defence trials, with the ISI across the border".

The DRDO guest house, where the accused Singh was stationed, regularly hosts defence scientists and experts conducting weapons and missile trials at the Pokhran Field Firing Range. The area surrounding the guest house includes active military zones of both the Army and Air Force, where defence-related operations are carried out year-round. Intelligence officials believe Singh had access to these activities and passed on details to Pakistan's intelligence operatives. Espionage Bid Busted: Rajasthan Government Employee Shakoor Khan Arrested in Jaisalmer on Suspicion of Spying for Pakistan.

Sources further stated that the mobile number Mahendra Singh allegedly used to transmit information across the border may have been provided by the ISI agents operating within India. Confirming the development, Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Shivhare said that the accused has been detained on suspicion of spying for Pakistani intelligence agencies. He added that on Tuesday, the detained individual will be brought in for extensive questioning by all the security and intelligence agencies". "Further interrogation is expected to uncover the extent of the information he may have leaked", said SP Shivhare.

