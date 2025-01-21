New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI) Rashtrapati Bhavan has announced the opening of its famed Amrit Udyan for public viewing from February 2 to March 30, said a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Visitors can explore the stunning gardens six days a week, between 10 am to 6 pm, with the Udyan remaining closed on Mondays for maintenance.

Exceptions to this schedule include February 5 (Delhi Legislative Assembly polling), February 20-21 (Visitors' Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan), and March 14 (Holi).

Entry to the garden will be through Gate No 35 of the President's Estate, located near North Avenue's meeting point with Rashtrapati Bhavan. To facilitate access, a shuttle bus service will operate from the Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 every 30 minutes, between 9:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Special days have been designated for specific groups March 26 for differently-abled persons, and March 27 for personnel from defence, paramilitary, and police forces. March 28 for women and members of tribal women's self-help groups while March 29 for senior citizens.

Entry to the Amrit Udyan is free, with bookings available on the official website of Rashtrapati Bhavan with talk-in visitors also welcome.

As part of the Amrit Udyan festivities, Rashtrapati Bhavan will host the "Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav" from March 6 to 9, 2025. This cultural event will highlight the rich heritage and traditions of Southern India, offering an immersive experience of its unique diversity.

The annual opening of Amrit Udyan continues to draw large crowds, with its meticulously landscaped gardens and vibrant blooms providing a serene escape in the heart of the capital. (ANI)

