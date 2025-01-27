Malda (West Bengal) [India], January 27 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, along with several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, took out a rally in Malda on Sunday to celebrate the 76th Republic Day.

Visuals from the spot showed scores of people carrying the national flag, marching and chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram."

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said that every Indian citizen stands with the BSF, except Mamata Banerjee, who, during her visits to Murshidabad and Malda, had advised people to stay away from the border fencing area and not cooperate with the BSF.

"Every Indian citizen is with the BSF, except Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee visited Murshidabad and Malda and told people not to go near the fencing area at the border and not to cooperate with the BSF. The entire public is with the BSF and with the country's Prime Minister," Adhikari said.

India observed its 76th Republic Day with stunning tableaux and mesmerizing cultural performances at Kartavya Path. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest at this year's Republic Day parade. The Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated the 76th Republic Day with a grand Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar, Punjab, on Sunday.

The celebration of the 76th Republic Day extended beyond borders on Sunday, as Indian security forces spread the spirit of unity and goodwill by exchanging sweets with their Bangladeshi and Nepali counterparts.

At the zero-point of the Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh Border in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, the Border Security Force (BSF) shared sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel on the occasion of Republic Day.

From missiles to advanced weapon systems, the Indian Army showcased its variety of military equipment on Kartavya Path. The Indian Air Force (IAF) put on a breathtaking show at the 76th Republic Day celebrations with a dazzling air display that left the audience in awe. (ANI)

