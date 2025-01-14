New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that an investment of Rs 5000 crore has been made in the last 3 years for the re-development of all railway stations near Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025.

Addressing a press conference, Vaishnaw said, "In the last 3 years, re-development of all railway stations nearby Prayagraj has been done. An investment of Rs 5000 crore has been made till now. We can evacuate more than 1 crore people in a day as compared to 40 lakh earlier. Holding areas have been made for devotees before their move towards railway platforms. A Railway Board war room has also been set up."

Railways Minister Vaishnaw further stated that under the Modi government, the railways budget has risen from Rs 96 crore to Rs 582 crore.

"10 years ago under UPA govt, there was railway budget allocation of Rs 96 crores for Delhi. Today, the budget allocation is Rs 582 crores, which is 27% higher than earlier. Many new projects have been undertaken - 13 stations in Delhi are being re-developed now. You have seen Safdarjung Station will be redeveloped as a G7-level station. The Brjwasan railway station will become a terminal for trains going towards western India. Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station which is important for South-bound trains is being redeveloped as a mega terminal. Capacity of Anand Vihar railway station is being increased. A skywalk is being made there for railway integration with Metro and RRTS services. Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Delhi Cantt are important stations for trains going towards Rajasthan."

The railways is operating 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special trains, to ensure devotees can reach Prayagraj efficiently.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest gatherings, witnessed a massive turnout on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday, with millions of devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Ganges at the Sangam.

The mega event, expected to attract 450 million devotees, tourists, and pilgrims from across the world offers a unique opportunity to showcase India's cultural, spiritual heritage and tourism potential.

The key 'snaan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

