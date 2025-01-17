New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit on Friday, criticized AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's proposal for a 50% metro concession in Delhi Metro, calling it an "irresponsible" move.

Dikshit, in a statement, questioned why AAP had not implemented the 50% concession themselves, despite previously making similar promises. "They (AAP) said this earlier also... Why don't they give 50% (concession) themselves?" he remarked.

He further accused the AAP government of attempting to shift the blame to the central government, saying, "They want to show that they want to give, but the Indian government is not cooperating. This is how they will blame the Centre."

Dikshit alleged that AAP was making false promises without having the financial capacity to fulfil them and would later blame the central government for not allowing them to work.

"They are making false promises but they don't have money. Then they will blame the central government that they did not let AAP work..," he said.

The remarks come as Kejriwal has reiterated his call for the metro concession, urging the Centre to cooperate in implementing the proposal.

Earlier today, Kejriwal mentioned his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposing that a 50 per cent concession must be given to students who commute in Delhi Metro.

Kejriwal said, "A large number of students use the metro in Delhi, which has become expensive. A common student faces a lot of problems in commuting...Metro is the 50-50 venture of the Delhi government and the Central government...I have written a letter to the Prime Minister that students should be given a 50 per cent discount on the metro ticket."

"The expense that will come after giving the concession, that expense will be divided 50-50 between the Delhi government and the Central government. This is an issue of public interest, there is no politics in it. I hope the PM will accept this...Post-election, travel for all students in Delhi buses will be free. We will provide a 50% concession in metro fares for all Delhi students...," he added.

Kejriwal said that the students in Delhi are dependent on the Metro for commuting to schools and colleges and thus, the financial burden on them must be reduced. (ANI)

