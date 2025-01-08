New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) In a rare and first of its kind initiative, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has organised a weekend retreat for 25 Supreme Court judges and their spouses to Vishakhapatnam and the nearby scenic Araku Valley.

Scheduled for January 11-12, the trip aims to provide the judges with a refreshing break from the demanding judicial environment, sources said.

Sources close to the CJI's office told PTI that the gathering will be a purely personal affair, devoid of official discussions.

"This is about spending quality time with family. Judges will be accompanied by their spouses, but their children will not be joining," a court official said.

Out of the top five judges of the apex court, namely Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and Abhay S Oka, only Justice Oka will not be able to attend this outing due to his prior commitment elsewhere, the sources said.

The judges and their spouses will travel using the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) allowance or spend their own money for the travel, they said.

Sources revealed that Chief Justice Khanna initiated the idea, seeking a break from Delhi's stress. He consulted other senior judges who supported the plan. It was decided that the judges will themselves fund the trip.

The get-together will be a family retreat or in the words of the court official "family time".

This initiative reflects Chief Justice Khanna's innovative approach to fostering efficiency among the judges, the sources said.

